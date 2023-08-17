We'll always be thankful to comedian/actor Leslie Townes "Bob" Hope for the roughly 80 years of memories he provided. Born in England, Hope moved with his family to the United States at age 4 and rose to become an icon of American entertainment, performing onstage in the 1920s, then on radio and in films starting in the '30s. His most memorable movie appearances were alongside Bing Crosby and Dorothy Lamour in the "Road to …" comedies. Five of those beloved features can be seen during today's Summer Under the Stars salute to Hope: Road to Singapore (1940), Road to Zanzibar (1941), Road to Morocco (1942), Road to Utopia (1946) and Road to Bali (1953). You can also enjoy other Hope comedy classics such as The Ghost Breakers (1940), My Favorite Blonde (1942), My Favorite Brunette (1947) and more.