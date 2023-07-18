Enjoy nearly 18 hours of films starring the iconic James Stewart, with titles ranging across various genres and decades. The day begins with the romantic comedy Made for Each Other (1939), which costars Carole Lombard, followed by The Jackpot (1950), a comedy also featuring Barbara Hale and a young Natalie Wood; Mr. Hobbs Takes a Vacation (1962), with Maureen O'Hara; Dear Brigitte (1965), a family comedy also featuring Fabian and Glynis Johns; No Highway in the Sky (1951), an aviation drama co-starring Marlene Dietrich; the 1959 dramatic film The FBI Story (pictured); and The Flight of the Phoenix (1965), a survival drama co-starring Richard Attenborough, Peter Finch and Ernest Borgnine.