Cases continue rise

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in south-central Pennsylvania as Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine warns of rising rates of positive tests across the state.

In its Monday report that collects data from Saturday and Sunday, the state Department of Health said Cumberland County saw 12 new cases through Sunday and another 25 cases through midnight Monday morning.

Though Cumberland County’s new case numbers remain largely steady in the 20s, the rate of positivity has increased enough to push the county onto Pennsylvania’s watchlist.

Last week, Cumberland County’s rate of positive tests rose from 4.8% to 5.2%, earning it a placement on the watchlist of counties that have higher than 5% rates of positivity.

As reported earlier this week, a number of counties in the southcentral region are high up on that list, with Franklin County the fourth highest in the state at 10.3%, Lebanon County at the sixth highest with 9.7% positivity, and Huntingdon County the ninth highest in the state with 9.1% positivity.

Levine said during a news conference Monday that percent positivity is one of the metrics that is a focus for state health officials. Currently there are 39 counties on the state’s watchlist, with about 10 of those having been added this past week.