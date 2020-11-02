Cases continue rise

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in south-central Pennsylvania as Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine warns of rising rates of positive tests across the state.
In its Monday report that collects data from Saturday and Sunday, the state Department of Health said Cumberland County saw 12 new cases through Sunday and another 25 cases through midnight Monday morning.
Though Cumberland County’s new case numbers remain largely steady in the 20s, the rate of positivity has increased enough to push the county onto Pennsylvania’s watchlist.
Last week, Cumberland County’s rate of positive tests rose from 4.8% to 5.2%, earning it a placement on the watchlist of counties that have higher than 5% rates of positivity.
As reported earlier this week, a number of counties in the southcentral region are high up on that list, with Franklin County the fourth highest in the state at 10.3%, Lebanon County at the sixth highest with 9.7% positivity, and Huntingdon County the ninth highest in the state with 9.1% positivity.
Levine said during a news conference Monday that percent positivity is one of the metrics that is a focus for state health officials. Currently there are 39 counties on the state’s watchlist, with about 10 of those having been added this past week.
Levine said 56 out of 67 counties have had increasing numbers of new cases in the last week, which she said is following the pattern across the country.
The state continues to also look at data regarding hospitalization rates, ventilator usage and death rates, which have all fallen under levels seen in the spring, even if the incidence rate has increased this past month.
The number of new deaths across the state and in the region were low this past weekend, with only five deaths reported Sunday and another six on Monday. Regionally, only one new death was reported. That was in Bedford County.
In terms of new cases, the state saw 3,696 over the last two days, with 2,060 reported Monday and 1,909 coming from data collected Saturday.
Regionally some of those cases are climbing to levels similar to last week, with York County seeing 56 new cases Monday, Lebanon County seeing 41 new cases, Dauphin County seeing 38 new cases, and Bedford County seeing 21 new cases. The largest spike was in Blair County, which saw an increase of 80 cases in Sunday’s report and another 73 in Monday’s figures.
