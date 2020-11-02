 Skip to main content
Cases continue rise
Coronavirus

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in south-central Pennsylvania as Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine warns of rising rates of positive tests across the state.

In its Monday report that collects data from Saturday and Sunday, the state Department of Health said Cumberland County saw 12 new cases through Sunday and another 25 cases through midnight Monday morning.

Though Cumberland County’s new case numbers remain largely steady in the 20s, the rate of positivity has increased enough to push the county onto Pennsylvania’s watchlist.

Last week, Cumberland County’s rate of positive tests rose from 4.8% to 5.2%, earning it a placement on the watchlist of counties that have higher than 5% rates of positivity.

As reported earlier this week, a number of counties in the southcentral region are high up on that list, with Franklin County the fourth highest in the state at 10.3%, Lebanon County at the sixth highest with 9.7% positivity, and Huntingdon County the ninth highest in the state with 9.1% positivity.

Levine said during a news conference Monday that percent positivity is one of the metrics that is a focus for state health officials. Currently there are 39 counties on the state’s watchlist, with about 10 of those having been added this past week.

Levine said 56 out of 67 counties have had increasing numbers of new cases in the last week, which she said is following the pattern across the country.

The state continues to also look at data regarding hospitalization rates, ventilator usage and death rates, which have all fallen under levels seen in the spring, even if the incidence rate has increased this past month.

The number of new deaths across the state and in the region were low this past weekend, with only five deaths reported Sunday and another six on Monday. Regionally, only one new death was reported. That was in Bedford County.

In terms of new cases, the state saw 3,696 over the last two days, with 2,060 reported Monday and 1,909 coming from data collected Saturday.

Regionally some of those cases are climbing to levels similar to last week, with York County seeing 56 new cases Monday, Lebanon County seeing 41 new cases, Dauphin County seeing 38 new cases, and Bedford County seeing 21 new cases. The largest spike was in Blair County, which saw an increase of 80 cases in Sunday’s report and another 73 in Monday’s figures.

Southcentral region cases

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Nov. 2):

  • Adams County (pop. 103,009): 11 new cases; 1,195 total cases (1,156 confirmed, 39 probable); 19,071 negatives; 31 deaths
  • Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 21 new cases; 483 total cases (389 confirmed, 94 probable); 5,607 negatives; 8 deaths
  • Blair County (pop. 121,829): 73 new cases; 1,529 total cases (1,383 confirmed, 146 probable); 22,313 negatives; 32 deaths
  • Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 25 new cases; 2,591 total cases (2,416 confirmed, 175 probable); 38,885 negatives; 81 deaths
  • Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 38 new cases; 5,036 total cases (4,881 confirmed, 155 probable); 55,519 negatives; 196 deaths
  • Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 17 new cases; 2,346 total cases (2,260 confirmed, 86 probable); 25,364 negatives; 55 deaths
  • Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 4 new cases; 99 total cases (83 confirmed, 16 probable); 1,590 negatives; 4 deaths
  • Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 14 new cases; 1,055 total cases (954 confirmed, 101 probable); 8,123 negatives; 19 deaths
  • Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 7 new cases; 255 total cases (235 confirmed, 20 probable); 2,954 negatives; 8 deaths
  • Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 41 new cases; 3,256 total cases (3,137 confirmed, 119 probable); 25,575 negatives; 67 deaths
  • Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 14 new cases; 471 total cases (440 confirmed, 31 probable); 8,207 negatives; 4 deaths
  • Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 382 total cases (343 confirmed, 39 probable); 5,425 negatives; 6 deaths
  • York County (pop. 449,058): 56 new cases; 6,798 total cases (6,552 confirmed, 246 probable); 75,631 negatives; 207 deaths

Cases by ZIP code

ZIP code-level counts (through Nov. 2):

  • 17013: 353 positives, 5,719 negatives - +11 since Oct. 30
  • 17015: 195 positives, 2,914 negatives - +4 since Oct. 30
  • 17050: 415 positives, 5,483 negatives - +4 since Oct. 30
  • 17055: 391 positives, 6,683 negatives - +6 since Oct. 30
  • 17011: 399 positives, 6,721 negatives - +8 since Oct. 30
  • 17007: 32 positives, 730 negatives - +6 since Oct. 30
  • 17065: 37 positives, 476 negatives - +2 since Oct. 30
  • 17324: 41 positives, 587 negatives - +2 since Oct. 30
  • 17241: 118 positives, 1,649 negatives - +3 since Oct. 30
  • 17257: 347 positives, 2,095 negatives - +11 since Oct. 30
  • 17240: 25 positives, 187 negatives - +1 since Oct. 30
  • 17025: 146 positives, 2,080 negatives - +1 since Oct. 30
  • 17070: 136 positives, 2,147 negatives - +6 since Oct. 30
  • 17043: 40 positives, 872 negatives - +0 since Oct. 30
  • 17019: 116 positives, 2,458 negatives - +3 since Oct. 30
