Carson Tuckey, sr., G, Boiling Springs

Carlisle Christian Blue Mountain 6

Then Carlisle Christian Academy's Carson Tuckey sinks a three point shot during the first quarter in a 2022 Pennsylvania Christian Athletic Conference second round playoff game against Blue Mountain at Heritage Christian Academy.

Coming to Bubbletown by way of Carlisle Christian, Tuckey looks to fill the void of two-time all-state guard Trey Martin, who recently started his college career at Shippensburg University. Tuckey was the heartbeat of the Knight offense last winter, as he guided Carlisle Christian to its first-ever Pennsylvania Christian Athletic Conference title. Tuckey finished with a 17.2 point per game average as a junior.

