Caroline Nelson Titus (1859-1954)

Young or old, everyone had a part to play on the home front of World War II.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Age was just a number to Caroline Nelson Titus of Churchtown who, at 83, became Carlisle’s oldest worker in the war effort. On Oct. 15, 1943, she showed up at the C.H. Masland & Sons main plant on Spring Road to ask about employment.

Titus landed a job working 48 hours a week as a matron to a contingent of 300 women tasked with making tents for the Army. The women Titus worked with called her “Mother.”

Masland saluted Titus with a display ad that was published in the April 4, 1945, edition of The Sentinel. “Tidy, as she is affectionately called, has been an inspiration to her fellow workers both for her keen zest for living and by her youthfulness in mind,” the ad read.

She quit the job in mid-October 1945, about two months after Japan surrendered.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.