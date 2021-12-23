Carlisle teachers post videos to reconnect with students

This story was a welcome ray of sunshine in an often bleak landscape.

Since mid-March, most of the stories that I’ve written for The Sentinel have been about the impact the pandemic has had on local school districts and education in general. This is necessary and important work. It is the essence of what journalists do – inform the public, build the record and document the history. But it can be a drag sometimes.

The outbreak in March forced the Carlisle Area School District to close its buildings on the heels of its spring break. The shutdown happened so abruptly, teachers did not have the chance to wish their students well. The teachers knew there were kids from troubled backgrounds who needed some kind of reassurance. Mindful of this disconnect, the teachers rallied together and launched an initiative to produce short videos that were posted on Facebook.

Soon, the effort became a daily feature to which students and the public could look forward for a quick lesson or a morale boost right as the pandemic was just starting to cause major disruptions.

This story was a joy to write because it showcased the creativity and compassion of teachers.

