Carlisle native Rick Burkholder heads to Super Bowl LIV

This story never would have happened without an email from our sports editor, Jake Adams, that started with the line, "It's a long shot, but ..."

A couple of emails back and forth to the press office for the Kansas City Chiefs landed the long shot. A few days before the Super Bowl, I talked to Rick Burkholder, the vice president of sports medicine and performance for the Chiefs.

He may have risen to the highest ranks of his profession, but our conversation showed him to be a Carlisle boy at heart.

