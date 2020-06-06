Carlisle lifts open container ordinance

As patrons streamed back to downtown restaurants Carlisle Friday night, the borough council announced it would temporarily lift the borough's prohibition on open containers.

The move allows open containers of alcohol on public sidewalks in the central business district between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Alcohol must be purchased from a restaurant, brewery or distillery in the district and can only be consumed in non-breakable containers.

The ordinance also notes that lifting the open container prohibition does not supersede the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Code and regulations and any other applicable laws.

The temporary lifting of the prohibition became effective immediately on Friday, but the borough holds the right to revoke it at any time.

In a news release, borough manager Susan Armstrong said the borough would monitor activity over the weekend and into next week before giving a report to the borough council at its Thursday evening meeting.

"I believe we will see that there is a segment of our businesses that welcome this relief, while others may express concerns. We will have a general 'COVID-19 Update' under the Mayor's Report next week for this topic among others," she wrote.