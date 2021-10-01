For now, Carlisle High School has scheduled its dance for Oct. 23 on the school's campus, Principal Michael Black said.

“The fine details have not been determined,” he said.

While traditionally an indoor event, there is discussion about moving it outdoors.

“COVID is playing a role in the numbers,” Black said. “How many students can we have indoors vs. outdoors? The last time we had the dance [in fall 2019], we had 1,000 students. Homecoming is open to the whole student body.”

Last spring, Carlisle High School held a prom, but restricted it to a seniors-only event. The question surrounding homecoming is how to hold it safely with a broader range of grade levels.

