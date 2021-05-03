 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carlisle High School prom - May 15
0 comments

Carlisle High School prom - May 15

  • 0
Carlisle Prom 60.JPG

Carlisle High School held its prom Friday, May 10, 2019, at the LeTort View Community Center at the U.S. Army War College.

Carlisle High School has scheduled its prom for May 15 from 7 to 10 p.m., Principal Michael Black said. “Probably 95 percent of it will be held outside under tents in the courtyard on the high school campus.”

The plan is to have one large central tent with two to three smaller tents arrayed around it, Black said. All the tents will be connected by covered walkways allowing prom-goers to move freely between the different areas and “pod together” with classmates.

While the school is renting tents, covered walkways and some lighting from Event Central, most of the sound and lighting equipment is being provided in-house. A DJ will be on hand to provide entertainment.

The crowning of the prom king and queen will take place as usual. A dance floor will be set up with some raisers to introduce the different court members.

While, in the past, the prom was open to junior, seniors and even a few sophomores, attendance this year is limited to just each senior and a guest, Black said. He added each guest is required to pre-register and to sign off on the list of protocols included in the registration form.

Pre-packaged food will be provided along with bottled water.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News