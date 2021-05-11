 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carlisle High School - June 3
0 comments

Carlisle High School - June 3

  • 0
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 33.JPG

A large group of graduating seniors from Carlisle High School participated in a car parade around the school campus May 30, 2020. The parade helped end their school year which was cut short early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carlisle Area School District has scheduled its graduation for 7 p.m. June 3. There are rain dates scheduled for 7 p.m. June 4, and 10:30 a.m. June 5.

As with Big Spring, the number of tickets distributed to each senior will depend on the size of the graduating class and whatever stadium capacity protocols are in place, Black said. “We will follow those strict guidelines.”

In the past, Carlisle only used the home side bleachers of its football stadium to accommodate guests to an outside graduation. “We are considering using both sides of the stadium,” assistant superintendent Colleen Friend said. She said the ceremony will be livestreamed.

The district needs to work out the logistics of having band and choir members attend the ceremony without exceeding the stadium capacity limits.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News