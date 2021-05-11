Carlisle High School - June 3

Carlisle Area School District has scheduled its graduation for 7 p.m. June 3. There are rain dates scheduled for 7 p.m. June 4, and 10:30 a.m. June 5.

As with Big Spring, the number of tickets distributed to each senior will depend on the size of the graduating class and whatever stadium capacity protocols are in place, Black said. “We will follow those strict guidelines.”

In the past, Carlisle only used the home side bleachers of its football stadium to accommodate guests to an outside graduation. “We are considering using both sides of the stadium,” assistant superintendent Colleen Friend said. She said the ceremony will be livestreamed.

The district needs to work out the logistics of having band and choir members attend the ceremony without exceeding the stadium capacity limits.

