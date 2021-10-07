 Skip to main content
Carlisle Halloween Parade - Wednesday, Oct. 27
Carlisle Halloween Parade - Wednesday, Oct. 27

Carlisle Halloween Parade

A group dressed as "The Day of the Dead" for the 2019 Carlisle Halloween Parade.

Carlisle will host its annual Halloween parade in the downtown area Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Pre-Registration is required for the parade, which is organized by Carlisle Parks and Recreation. Register at the Stuart Community Center until Oct. 22.

Staging the night of the parade begins at 6 p.m. The parade begins at 7 p.m. and runs west on East North Street to Hanover Street, then south on Hanover to Willow Street, then east on Willow.

Street closures begin at 5:45 p.m. in the borough:

  • North Street will be closed to all through traffic between East and Spring Garden Streets around 5:45 p.m.
  • Parking available at Weis Markets, McCarren’s Supply, and Louther St. (North and South) Municipal Lots after 4:30 p.m.
  • Parking is not available at Carlisle Alliance Church or Biddle Mission Park. These lots will be used for staging
  • parade participants.
  • Participants being dropped off after 5:45 p.m. should take place at Weis, McCarren’s Supply, or on East Street.
