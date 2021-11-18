 Skip to main content
Carlisle Family YMCA Turkey Trot

2019 Turkey Trot 5.JPG

Runners get ready to take off for the 18th annual Carlisle Family YMCA 5K Run/Walk Turkey Trot in 2019.
  • Date: Thursday, Nov. 25
  • Time: 9 a.m.
  • Location: Carlisle Family YMCA, 311 S West St, Carlisle, Pa. 17013
  • Online: carlislefamilyymca.org/programs/health-fitness/races/carlisle-family-ymca-turkey-trot/
  • Details: The Turkey Trot is going live again with a 20th anniversary celebration. As many as 3,117 participants have run, walked and enjoyed this celebratory event. The 5K run/walk starts and finishes at the Carlisle Family YMCA. In addition to the live event, participants still will have the option to participate virtually. So challenge your family, your friends or your co-workers from all around the world to join you.
Tags

