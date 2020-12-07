Carlisle comes together for coronavirus response

There were a couple of themes that kept coming up in my work throughout 2020. One was how national conversations on racial justice were playing out locally. More on that later in this collection.

The other is how the Carlisle community rose to the challenge of the pandemic whether it was a local distillery, Hook & Flask, making hand sanitizer, or a local radio personality, Phil George, rediscovering his love for art to create prints of downtown businesses to benefit the business itself.

In the early days of the pandemic, the Carlisle Community Action Network came together to organize a response to needs emerging from the pandemic and from the transition to largely online lives.

They've continued to work through the pandemic, most recently launching a campaign to encourage mask wearing in downtown businesses.

