Carlisle Christmas parade

Carlisle xmas parade

Santa Claus arrives in Carlisle atop a fire engine during the 1972 Christmas parade.
  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 4
  • Time: 11 a.m.
  • Location: Downtown Carlisle
  • Details: The parade will start at West South and South Hanover streets and go north ending at Louther Street and North Hanover Street. Details on how to register your float or performing group for the parade may be found at www.CarlislePA.org/EVENTS. Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Andrea Crouse, director of Parks and Recreation, at 717-240-6951 or acrouse@carlislepa.org.
