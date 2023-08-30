Collier has been a multi-sport standout for the Patriots, and her versatility on the field has helped generate Red Land’s recent run of success. As one of several high-profile seniors, Collier and her classmates are ready to make one more run with the soccer program.
Carlee Collier, sr., midfielder, Red Land
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 15-year veteran of the Carlisle Borough Police Department has been hired as the first supervisor of school safety and security for the South…
The commissioners Wednesday authorized staff to proceed with the engineering and design of a new facility to replace the current center at 100…
Head coach Brandon Cook earned his first career win as Carlisle rattled off 21 unanswered points and held off Mechanicsburg 35-28 in the teams…
As of 10:30 a.m., Interstate 81 north reopened following a crash earlier Friday morning.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a burglary in North Middleton and a lockdown in Perry County over a pellet gun replica AR-15.