Car crashes, overturns after shots fired into vehicle

PHILADELPHIA — Several shots were fired into a car being driven in Philadelphia early Thursday, causing a crash that left the vehicle overturned, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the city's Kensington section. The driver and the shooter both fled and remain at large, authorities said.

Some of the bullets hit the car while others hit a nearby home, authorities said. It's not believed that anyone was hit by any of the shots, and no injuries were reported in the incident.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

