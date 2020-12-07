 Skip to main content
Capturing a moment

Capturing a moment

Asper Road Newville Barn Fire

Mason Gutshall, 6, put on his firefighters outfit and helped firefighters from Newville and surrounding fire companies at a barn fire in the 100 block of Asper Road, Newville, Tuesday afternoon. The barn was destroyed in the blaze.

Features are what photographers live for — those unexpected moments that capture life. We shoot every day so our skills are honed to capture that moment when it arrives.

Having wrapped up coverage of brave fire crews fighting a Newville barn fire on a hot day, I was walking back to my car and spotted a young boy, dressed as a firefighter, leaping over the hoses. He even had a bullhorn to shout orders.

My camera went up instantly. In thinking about that shot, I wondered if, in five or 20 years, there will be conversation at the family table about that time the barn burned down but Mason made the newspaper. And maybe someone will jump up, grab a scrapbook and the family will smile and remember an excited little boy instead of a difficult time.

