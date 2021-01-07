Capitol siege by pro-Trump mob forces questions, ousters

He called the violence at the Capitol on Wednesday by his supporters a “heinous attack” that left him “outraged by the violence lawlessness and mayhem.”

Trump did not address his role in inciting the violence.

Most Democrats, and many Republicans, put the blame squarely on Trump after hundreds of protesters bearing Trump flags and clothing broke into the Capitol on Wednesday and caused destruction and mass evacuations. The president had urged his supporters to protest as Congress was counting the electoral votes that confirmed Joe Biden’s win. The formality of certifying Biden’s victory was finally accomplished early Thursday.

Biden on Thursday denounced the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol as “domestic terrorists” and he blamed Trump for the violence that has shaken the nation’s capital and beyond.

The riot by Trump supporters who breached the security of Congress on Wednesday was “not dissent, was not disorder, was not protest. It was chaos.”

Pelosi said “a threshold was crossed of such magnitude” that Trump should not be allowed to make any decisions. And if the Cabinet doesn’t act, the House might, she said.