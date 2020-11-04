Canvassing begins

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections started canvassing more than 50,000 absentee and mail-in ballots Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

In an update posted to the county website, a total of 53,172 mail-in/absentee ballots were received by the 8 p.m. deadline on Election Day.

The update also noted that 88,562 voters cast their ballots in person.

The county will update totals daily as the count progresses.

Cumberland County Commissioners last week announced they would not start pre-canvassing, or opening both ballot envelopes and flattening the ballot in preparation for counting on Election Day as many counties across the state have done, citing concerns about the physical space needed to accommodate the expected poll watchers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0