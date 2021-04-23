Can the county incur taxes to help support Claremont?

Yes, although not directly.

Cumberland County currently levies a property tax of 2.195 mills, or $2.195 for every $1,000 of assessed property value. In addition, there is a library tax of 0.166 mills — this is not general fund money, but rather goes directly to the county’s public library system, which is an independent agency.

Pennsylvania law allows for specific tax additions to be established for specific services; in addition to libraries, separate property tax levies to support volunteer fire companies are also common. Such taxes are typically established by referendum. But such a provision does not exist in Pennsylvania’s local government code for nursing homes.

That does not prevent the county from transferring tax dollars out of the general fund millage to assist Claremont. The major issue would be coordination, given that the county’s property tax rate would need to be raised each year on a projection of Claremont’s operating loss for the year, which in the current scenario is difficult to predict.