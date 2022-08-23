 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cam Standish, sr., mid, Mechanicsburg

Mechanicsburg Merion Mercy 3

Mechanicsburg's Cam Standish, left, steals the ball from Merion Mercy's Kerry McCormick, right, in the first quarter of their PIAA Class 2A first round game at Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg.

The second half to the Wildcats’ prolific one-two punch, Standish enhanced her already impressive skillset this summer by competing on the USA Field Hockey circuit. The Ohio State commit comes off a junior season that included 15 scores and seven assists. Like Manning, Standish was prominent in Mechanicsburg’s historic run and polished off the memorable season with an All-State First Team selection.

