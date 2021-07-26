California, NYC to workers: Get vaccine or face weekly tests

“We have learned multiple times to not take anything for granted with COVID,” he said.

Jha said Americans should brace for another rough few months of COVID, which has already claimed nearly 611,000 lives in the U.S.

“I really thought this would be a fabulous summer, but I underestimated the misinformation campaign that was coming,” he said Monday. “What were the chances that after more than half a million Americans dead, that one-third of the country would still not want to end the pandemic?”

Vaccinations ticked up over the weekend, with about 657,000 vaccines reported administered Saturday and nearly 780,000 on Sunday, according to CDC data. The 7-day rolling average on Sunday was about 583,000 vaccinations a day, up from about 525,000 a week prior.

Public health experts on Monday said the uptick in vaccinations is encouraging but warned that it’s far too early to say if millions of unvaccinated people are finally overcoming their reticence.

“I wish I could say yes, but I honestly don’t know,” Ko said. “There is a lot of ground to cover.”

The U.S. is around 67% immune from COVID-19 when prior infections are factored, but it will need to get closer to 85% to crush the resurgent virus, Jha said.