Cake Lady helps wounded soldiers heal, one treat at a time

The cost of supplies grew so large she set up a charity, Cakes 4 Casualties, to help pay for all that butter and flour.

But it was never just about cake.

Over the past 11 years, the soldiers have become an extended family for Cake Lady, who isn’t married and never had children. They call her for hugs. They visit to help in the garden. They invite her to weddings, baptisms and anniversaries. They crowd-funded so she could join them at the Invictus Games, the sporting event for injured service people.

And the family keeps growing. Until COVID-19 restrictions stopped her visits, Ryan continued to take cake to every sick soldier at her local hospital. Now she’s baking for her local firefighters — just to stay in practice.

Recently, she faced a new test. A group of veterans asked her to bake a cake for Nora Jeffreys, a World War II veteran who was turning 100.

Ryan was terrified.

Feeding ravenous young people is one thing. But you only get one shot at someone’s 100th birthday.

Ryan ended up making vanilla sponge with icing in the colors of the British flag and decorated with the insignia of the Auxiliary Territorial Service, Jeffreys’ wartime unit.