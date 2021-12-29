Year-end review: Cumberland County's economy continues pandemic roller coaster

The past year has brought Cumberland County one of the most abrupt economic shakeups in recent memory, one that is broadly shared throughout the nation and much of the world.

The Sentinel’s reporting from 2021 points to a local economy that has experienced much of the same supply shortages and labor tightness as the rest of the country. While wages have risen for workers and revenues increased for many businesses, market bottlenecks that existed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic have been exacerbated.

“Workforce is still a huge issue, and I don’t see that ending any time soon,” said Michelle Crowley, president & CEO of the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce. “That’s probably the top concern for most of our employers.”

After spiking into the double digits in 2020, Cumberland County’s unemployment rate for October, not seasonally adjusted, was 3.6%, according to the latest numbers from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This is only a hair above October 2019, prior to the pandemic, at 3.5%. The Harrisburg-Carlisle metro region, which includes all of Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry counties, is not far behind at 4.1% unemployment in October.

However, those numbers come with a critical caveat — the region’s labor force is shrinking, with the total pool of workers either employed or actively looking for jobs growing smaller nearly every month.

The Harrisburg-Carlisle region’s total residential labor pool of nearly 295,000 in October is still about 10,000 shy of where it was two years earlier. The region is a net importer of labor, but the total number of people employed by firms in the metro area is still down by roughly the same amount.

The dwindling labor pool is an ongoing impact of the pandemic. Deaths and ongoing illnesses from COVID-19, and the need to quarantine or care for family members, has caused many would-be employees to drop out of the active labor pool, at least by statistical measures.

One of the acute downstream effects of this has been the struggle of schools and child care centers to continue operating. Nationwide data indicates that parents who must stay home or cut their hours to care for children are a major part of the labor force drop.

Day care employment in the county took a nose dive of over 14% in 2020, according BLS data, and anecdotal evidence indicates that this provider shortage has not improved for 2021.

“If parents can’t afford to send their kids to day care, or if the day cares shut down because of COVID outbreaks … it’s becoming an issue again,” Crowley said.

The result of the tight labor market has been a sustained growth in wages, although this began to slack off in 2021. Average pay rose quickly in 2020, but began to decelerate this year as lower-paying jobs were backfilled and inflation picked up.

Even still, with inflation factored in, workers employed in Cumberland County were making on average 4.8% more in the second quarter of 2021, the most recent period available, than they were two years prior, according to federal data.

Job quit rates and job opening levels hit record highs in 2021, with multiple local restaurant and retail workers telling The Sentinel that finding a new job with better pay and working conditions was easier than it’s even been.

Hospitality and retail sales jobs saw wage growth rates running roughly three times the pace of the market as a whole, as many businesses struggled to attract employees following COVID shutdowns.

The general consensus, Crowley said, is that $20 per hour has become a tipping point, below which filling positions for full-time work becomes dodgy.

“A lot of businesses adapted to increasing salaries,” Crowley said. “Those businesses that didn’t have openings where they could do that or afford to do that really had a difficult time going up to that $20 price point.”

Retail in particular has seen 2021 send small businesses on a roller coaster ride. Business often ebbs and flows with COVID rates as customers stay home when the virus surges, and supply chain delays create pent-up demand.

The first three months of a given year are often slow for small retailers, but the typical business cycles have been disrupted by the pandemic, particularly with the current uncertainty over the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant heading into 2022.

“I think this first quarter, it’s going to be interesting to see where some of our retailers go,” Crowley said. “Retail and restaurants are going through an interesting transition.”

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.