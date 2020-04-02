Torsella extends credit line as state expects revenues to tank further

Pennsylvania Treasurer Joe Torsella announced Thursday that he would extend a $2 billion line of credit to the state’s General Fund amid a decline in state revenues driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The news comes after the state Department of Revenue reported Wednesday that March collections were down a little over 6%, and would likely take a nosedive in April.
Originally set to expire April 12, Torsella said Thursday he would extend the short-term line of credit through June 12. Money from state investment funds would be fronted to the general operating account at a rate of 2%.
“Treasury is anticipating a significant cash shortfall in the General Fund prior to the inflow of federal stimulus money, as a result of necessary coronavirus mitigation efforts,” Torsella wrote in a statement. “We are taking prudent steps to ensure adequate liquidity in our investment funds to be in a position to provide additional support to the General Fund over the next several months if needed.”
State revenues for March came in at $4.4 billion, about $295 million less than anticipated, according to the Revenue Department.
However, much of the state’s March income is based on transactions that occurred in February, before the full brunt of the COVID-19 crisis hit the state’s economy.
March sales tax revenue totaled $839 million, about $24 million below expectations. But roughly 60% of this revenue was from retail sales in February, the Department of Revenue said, with much steeper declines expected in the coming months.
Also, $2.2 billion of March’s revenue came from estimated payments on corporate income tax, about $161 million less than expected. But given the negative economic outlook, Pennsylvania companies will likely slash their tax liability estimates in the coming months, dropping that much further, the Department of Revenue said.
The federal CARES Act, passed last week and signed into law by President Donald Trump, includes $150 billion in direct federal aid to state and local governments.
Pennsylvania should receive roughly $5 billion, of which $4 billion will go directly to the state government, and $1 billion will be split between some of the state’s larger county governments, according to an analysis by the Tax Foundation.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced on March 19 that state agencies would begin enforcing mandatory closures of non-essential businesses to stem the spread of COVID-19.
In the final two weeks of March, 783,000 Pennsylvanians — nearly 12% of the state’s labor force — filed for unemployment.
The fallout in personal income taxes will likely be profound. The Department of Revenue said it would normally expect roughly $2.1 billion in personal taxes to be paid in April, May and June. But with the 2020 tax deadline extended to July 15, that revenue will be pushed back three months.
