Torsella extends credit line as state expects revenues to tank further

Pennsylvania Treasurer Joe Torsella announced Thursday that he would extend a $2 billion line of credit to the state’s General Fund amid a decline in state revenues driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news comes after the state Department of Revenue reported Wednesday that March collections were down a little over 6%, and would likely take a nosedive in April.

Originally set to expire April 12, Torsella said Thursday he would extend the short-term line of credit through June 12. Money from state investment funds would be fronted to the general operating account at a rate of 2%.

“Treasury is anticipating a significant cash shortfall in the General Fund prior to the inflow of federal stimulus money, as a result of necessary coronavirus mitigation efforts,” Torsella wrote in a statement. “We are taking prudent steps to ensure adequate liquidity in our investment funds to be in a position to provide additional support to the General Fund over the next several months if needed.”

State revenues for March came in at $4.4 billion, about $295 million less than anticipated, according to the Revenue Department.