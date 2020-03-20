Spring Carlisle postponed due to coronavirus concerns

The Spring Carlisle car show has been pushed back to May 27-31 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, Carlisle Events announced Friday evening.

The car show, auction and automotive swap meet, which typically draws 110,000 people to the borough, was originally scheduled for April 22-26.

All original tickets, car corral spaces, vending spaces and auction commitments will be honored for the new event dates, Carlisle Events announced.

Also, the Summer Sale car auction originally scheduled for June 27 will be merged with Spring Carlisle for 2020. June 17-20 has also “been identified as a ‘just in case’ option” if coronavirus disruption warrants pushing the events back further, Carlisle Events wrote.

“While our events entertain over half a million people annually, our number one goal as a family-run company is to protect the health of our employees, vendors, guests and the community of which we’ve called home since 1974,” Carlisle Events co-owner Bill Miller Jr. said in a press release.