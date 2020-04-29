× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cumberland County has pushed its property tax penalty date back to Nov. 1, from the original July 1, in line with state legislation on COVID-19 relief.

The commissioners voted Wednesday to move back the date by which property owners must remit their county real estate taxes, or else be assessed a penalty.

But the full impact from property owners who are struggling with their tax bills due to the pandemic may not be felt until the 2021 tax year, given the timing of local tax billing in Pennsylvania.

Tax collectors issue bills for county and municipal property taxes in early March, and property owners receive a discount if they pay by May 1. The base-rate payment period then runs until July 1, after which a penalty is assessed.

Act 15 of 2020, a set of local government changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic, was passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Tom Wolf on April 20. One clause of the law gives counties and municipalities the power to change their tax deadlines on shorter-than-usual notice.

Municipalities don’t have to go along with the county deadline, and could pass their own resolutions for different dates, county solicitor Keith Brenneman said.

“They can determine their own collection processes by whether or not they do their own resolution,” Brenneman said.

Since municipal taxes are issued on the same bill as county taxes, it’s likely that most municipal governments will go with the county’s timeline, Commissioner Vince DiFilippo predicted, but they have the option of charting their own course if they believe it would create a cash flow problem.

Some property owners may delay payment until Nov. 1 under the new timeline if they are financially stressed by the pandemic, county finance administrator Dana Best predicted.

But this won’t impact the vast majority of collections, which have already occurred. Homeowners who have a mortgage typically have tax installment payments collected each month by their mortgage processor.

Many of these companies have already remitted homeowners’ 2019-20 tax bills, and thousands more payments are expected to come in by May 1, county treasurer Kelly Neiderer said. By the Thursday discount payment deadline, about 90% of county and municipal taxes will already have been collected.

But counties and municipalities could face the crunch on next year’s budget.

“People that aren’t paying their mortgages right now, that money isn’t going into escrow for 2021 taxes,” Commissioner Jean Foschi said.

Schools may be in a different boat, given that school property tax bills don’t go out until July; Carlisle Area School District, for instance, is projecting a $4.55 million shortfall for 2020-21 due largely to earned income tax declines, but also an anticipated $720,000 loss in real estate taxes.

With nearly 1.7 million Pennsylvanians filing for unemployment since mid-March, and delays in getting out unemployment checks and business loans, the economic impact of the pandemic is almost certain to carry over to the real estate market.

National data indicates this impact might already be severe. The Mortgage Bankers Association, a mortgage lenders' trade group, issued a report Monday indicating that 7% of all mortgage loans were in forbearance during the April 13-19 survey period. By comparison, only a quarter of a percent were in that position during the survey period ending March 2.