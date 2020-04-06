Orrstown Bank logs over 600 SBA loans in 72 hours as demand for COVID-19 relief soars

But unlike other programs, the CARES Act loans — termed the Paycheck Protection Program — are intended to function effectively as government grants. The federal government will forgive the amount of the loan used to support a company’s payroll and keep workers employed, even if they’re not actually working.

“What it means is that the federal government will be paying the payroll for small business,” Pennsylvania's U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey told reporters on March 26, during a conference call shortly before the Senate passed the CARES Act.

This means that the SBA will review banks’ loan portfolios in the coming weeks. Any business that has kept all of its employees on its payroll for eight weeks, and spent 75% or more of its loan proceeds to do so, will have its debt purchased from the bank by the SBA, which will subsequently forgive it.

The loans are for two years at 1% interest, Bernstein said, although for most businesses this will be a moot point, since most loans will be on banks’ balance sheets for a relatively short period before the SBA buys and strikes them.

“The goal is to keep people on the payroll even if they’re not allowed to work” during the COVID-19 shutdown, Bernstein said.