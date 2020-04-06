Orrstown Bank logs over 600 SBA loans in 72 hours as demand for COVID-19 relief soars

Orrstown Bank says it has processed over 600 loans since Friday, when the Small Business Administration opened up its lending portal for the federal COVID-19 relief package, one early indicator of the soaring demand for small business assistance in the Midstate.
Orrstown spokesman Luke Bernstein said Monday afternoon that the bank had done 600 SBA loans since the portal went live on Friday, one week after the federal CARES Act passed Congress and was signed by President Donald Trump.
“We had a whole team of people working overtime to understand this bill and what was going to be coming down the pipe,” Bernstein said.
The demand is a sign of how hard Midstate businesses are hurting from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has slowed their cash flows to a crawl and forced many to shutter entirely under Gov. Tom Wolf’s directive for nonessential operations to cease in order to slow the spread of the virus.
The CARES Act includes $349 billion to backstop small business loans, an unprecedented outlay given that the SBA’s 7(a) program — the general small business lending vehicle used by most local business owners and banks — totals about $30 billion annually.
The pandemic emergency loans under the CARES Act, like 7(a) loans, are issued by commercial banks and guaranteed by the SBA. The program is available to any business with less than 500 employees.
But unlike other programs, the CARES Act loans — termed the Paycheck Protection Program — are intended to function effectively as government grants. The federal government will forgive the amount of the loan used to support a company’s payroll and keep workers employed, even if they’re not actually working.
“What it means is that the federal government will be paying the payroll for small business,” Pennsylvania's U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey told reporters on March 26, during a conference call shortly before the Senate passed the CARES Act.
This means that the SBA will review banks’ loan portfolios in the coming weeks. Any business that has kept all of its employees on its payroll for eight weeks, and spent 75% or more of its loan proceeds to do so, will have its debt purchased from the bank by the SBA, which will subsequently forgive it.
The loans are for two years at 1% interest, Bernstein said, although for most businesses this will be a moot point, since most loans will be on banks’ balance sheets for a relatively short period before the SBA buys and strikes them.
“The goal is to keep people on the payroll even if they’re not allowed to work” during the COVID-19 shutdown, Bernstein said.
Major national banks reported issues in getting their programs up and running on Friday, according to national news outlets.
But regional banks such as Orrstown appear to be faring better, and the bank has had no issues logging applications with the SBA online and receiving loan reference numbers back from the federal government in a timely manner, Bernstein said.
Major impacts of the pandemic to Pennsylvania’s economy began to hit in mid-March, with Wolf closing schools and urging many nonessential businesses to shut down; the business closure directive became mandatory March 19.
Through Sunday, April 5, more than 1.1 million Pennsylvanians had made initial unemployment benefit filings, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
The Paycheck Protection Program loans are intended to blunt this effect in part, keeping employees on their employers’ federally subsidized payrolls to mitigate the potential economic drag of businesses having to fully re-hire after pandemic restrictions are lifted.
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.