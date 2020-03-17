Neato Burrito closes all locations

If Congress passes an emergency payroll tax cut, how much would it add to your weekly paycheck? Take your salary and deduct 2% - that's your tax savings. If you earn $50,000 a year, and get a 2% payroll tax cut - that's about $1,000, or one week's wages. The cost of a payroll tax cut or holiday would depend on how much of the tax is rolled back and for how long. A 2% cut for employees, as ...