Neato Burrito closes all locations

Neato Burrito on Tuesday announced that it is temporarily closing all locations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company on Monday announced it was limiting orders to take-out only. But that changed when Gov. Tom Wolf said nonessential businesses should close for 14 days. "This included licensed child care centers. This mandate affects many of our staff with small children, and many had to take off work today to be with their children," the company said in an email.
"With the information that is currently available regarding the pandemic, the precautions being recommended around the world, and with great concern for the things unknown, we have decided to temporarily close all Neato Burrito locations effective immediately. We look forward to reopening soon," the company said.