What's still open? Nonessential vs. essential businesses in Cumberland County and Pa.

For other businesses, including legal services, business and management consulting, professional services and insurance services, the Wolf administration is encouraging those businesses to have their employees work remotely or telecommute. If they cannot, and for essential businesses that stay open, Wolf asks that workers employ social distancing guidelines and to be aware of President Donald Trump's guidelines of avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people.

Wolf previously ordered public K-12 schools, as well as child care facilities, to close ahead of the statewide business announcement. Philadelphia, however, deemed day cares were essential businesses. In response, Wolf said during a news conference that he knows closing such facilities will hurt, but he would prefer seeing them closed in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Wolf said the closures for at least 14 days are important to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and to flatten the curve of infections in order to prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed.

