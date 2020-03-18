What's still open? Non-essential vs. essential businesses in Cumberland County and Pa.

When Gov. Tom Wolf ordered non-essential businesses to close effective Tuesday, residents and business owners alike were confused about what was considered non-essential or essential.
Here is a look at what businesses fall under each of those categories, according to the Wolf administration:
Essential services and sectors
- Food processing
- Agriculture
- Industrial manufacturing
- Feed mills
- Construction
- Trash collection
- Grocery and household goods stores (including convenience stores)
- Home repair/hardware
- Automotive repair
- Pharmacies and other medical facilities
- Biomedical and health care services
- Post offices and shipping outlets
- Insurance offices
- Banks
- Gas stations
- Laundromats
- Veterinary clinics and pet stores
- Warehousing
- Storage and distribution
- Public transportation
- Hotel and commercial lodging
- Take-out, drive-thru and delivery food services
Non-essential businesses
- Entertainment and hospitality
- Community and recreation centers (gyms, yoga studios, barre studios and spin facilities)
- Hair salons and barber shops
- Nail salons and spas
- Casinos
- Concert venues
- Theaters
- Sporting event venues and golf courses
- Retail facilities (shopping malls, except for essential businesses in those malls)
- Dine-in services at restaurants and bars
For other businesses, including legal services, business and management consulting, professional services and insurance services, the Wolf administration is encouraging those businesses to have their employees work remotely or telecommute. If they cannot - and for essential businesses that stay open - Wolf asks that workers employ social distancing guidelines and to be aware of President Trump's guidelines of avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people.
Wolf previously ordered public K-12 schools, as well as childcare facilities, to close ahead of the statewide business announcement. Philadelphia, however, deemed daycares were essential businesses. In response, Wolf said during a news conference that he knows closing such facilities will hurt, but he would prefer seeing them closed in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Wolf said the closures for at least 14 days are important to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and to flatten the curve of infections in order to prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed.
2019-nCoV-IsolationVsQuarantine.pdf
2019-ncov-factsheet.pdf
Coronavirus.pdf
Coronavirus Spread Infographic.pdf
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason