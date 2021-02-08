What gig workers need to know about taxes

GIG WORK TAX BASICS

Regular employees get W-2s in January from their employers showing how much they earned the previous year and how much was withheld in taxes. The self-employed, by contrast, may get tax forms known as 1099s showing how much a company paid them. Even if you don't get a 1099, though, you're expected to file a tax return and report all your self-employment income if your net earnings are $400 or more. Net earnings is basically the income you earn from your self-employment minus allowed deductions.

You may be required to send out 1099s if you paid $600 or more to any person or company as part of your business. The deadline to file those was Feb. 1.

You're also going to owe self-employment tax. Employees typically pay 6.2% of their income in Social Security taxes and 1.45% in Medicare taxes, while their employers pay an equal amount. But if you're your own employer, you typically pay both halves of those taxes: 12.4% to Social Security and 2.9% to Medicare, for a total of 15.3%.

WHAT YOU CAN DEDUCT

Internet, phone service, transportation, health insurance, a home office — all these and more are potentially deductible, at least in part, if they are "ordinary and necessary" parts of running your business.