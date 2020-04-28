UPS posts $965 million profit, missing Wall Street's target

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ATLANTA — United Parcel Service Inc. reported a 13% drop in first-quarter profit, to $965 million, as stay-at-home orders generated deliveries to people’s homes but not enough to offset the higher costs and a drop in business deliveries.

UPS said Tuesday that the coronavirus outbreak has created “significant headwinds." The package-delivery company withdrew forecasts about future revenue and profit, saying it couldn't predict the depth or duration of the pandemic's impact on its business.

The company said it expects to cut capital spending this year by $1 billion and it is suspending share buybacks, reducing planned full-year spending on buybacks by $783 million.

The growth of stay-at-home restrictions meant the closure of many businesses that form the core of UPS' customer base. Supply chains that also generate delivery business were disrupted. UPS said commercial ground deliveries are down sharply.

Instead, the company has seen a shift to less profitable residential deliveries — now 70% of its U.S. volume — which are more costly for UPS because of the greater distances drivers must travel between stops.