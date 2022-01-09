Southampton business sees high tunnel sales grow

HARRISBURG – Kevin Martin can’t wave a wand and magically extend a farmer’s growing season.

But the high tunnels his Southampton Township business sells, like the one on display at the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show, can do just that.

Martin, owner of Martin’s Produce Supplies at 6267 Britton Road, says high tunnel sales are on the increase along with other sales at the family-owned and operated business.

“We sell produce growing and harvesting supplies in bulk to commercial growers who usually sell to the big chain stores,” he said. “Our sales are good partly because of the ‘buy local’ push of the last couple years. People want local food, not something shipped from across the country.”

Martin’s set up a 20-by-40-foot high tunnel in the Farm Show Complex Giant Exposition Hall to house the competitive flower displays at this year’s Farm Show. Martin said he frequently has to explain the difference between greenhouses and high tunnels.

“A greenhouse is usually used for flowers,” he said. “It is heated and has two layers of plastic with air between them for insulation. That’s why some greenhouses look like a pillow.”

High tunnels look similar to regular greenhouses but have a single layer of plastic and are generally not heated. Originally built tall so that tractors, tillers and other high equipment could be driven inside them, they came to make life easier for farmers.

"A high tunnel has one layer of plastic and is not heated,” Martin said. “They can warm up from 60 to 80 degrees on a sunny day.”

He said that in the spring, cold weather plants like peas, broccoli, cabbage and carrots can be planted in a high tunnel. The soil is heated in the day during sunny, warm temperatures. When temperatures dip below zero at night, the ground maintains some heat although the plants will be cold.

“High tunnels let farmers start the growing season early and extend it later,” Martin said. He said high tunnels protect crops from early spring and late fall frosts.

Crops are planted in raised beds in greenhouses but are planted directly in the ground in high tunnels.

“High tunnel use and sales have increased a lot in the past six years,” Martin said. “We sell more high tunnels than greenhouses and ship them all over the country. They are especially popular for growing tomatoes. You can roll the sides up for air flow, which reduces diseases. The single layer of plastic keeps the tomatoes from splitting from too much rain.”

High tunnels range in size, starting with 12-feet wide. Martin said the most common size is 30 feet by 96 feet, although they can be as long as a farmer wants them to be.

In addition to selling high tunnels and greenhouses, Martins sells seeds from beets to zucchini. “Our top selling seeds are pumpkins and sweet corn,” he said.

Martins also sells plastic containers including flats, growing pots and hanging baskets; fertilizer, peat moss, potting soil, tools, hoses and pipes, irrigation supplies and more. Most sales are in bulk to commercial growers throughout the state and nation.

Martin’s Produce Supplies was founded by a Mennonite farmer in 1990.

“It started in a one-room shop and has grown since then,” said Martin, owner for the past decade. The company has 13 employees.

For more information, visit the website at martinsproducesupplies.com or call 1-888-381-8641.

