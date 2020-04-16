Small businesses try to hang on as COVID-19 sets back downtown Carlisle's momentum

Further, many small businesses are family operations that have not taken out large commercial loans in the past, and don’t have a relationship with an SBA-backed bank.

“I’m hearing that people are struggling because a lot of people have never taken out a loan,” Monroy said.

“It’s really about connections,” said Gilbert, adding that it had taken her some time to get referred to someone at Mid-Penn Bank who would take her loan application, as many banks are only working with existing clients.

“It’s just slow,” she said. “I don’t know of anyone who has gotten money yet from these programs.”

Federal guidance also indicates that Paycheck Protection loans and the enhanced unemployment benefits offered under the CARES Act are an either-or choice. For restaurants struggling to offer to-go options only, the SBA loan may not cover their spread, making unemployment an attractive option.

"A lot of them are at the line of 'do we continue, because it can cost more to do takeout, or do we just close and try to wait it out,'" Monroy said.

For many downtown businesses, their largest overhead expense is rent, Gilbert said. One of the biggest possible boosts to the borough would be for landlords to be forgiving.