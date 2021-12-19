Quick Q&A: Comparing Traditional vs. Tankless Water Heaters - Tuckey

If you’re in the market for a new water heater system at home or the office, you may be considering a traditional system vs. a tankless system. In this article, we explore the pro’s and con’s of each and cover the typical use case scenarios for each. It would be impossible to cover the large variety of water heater systems on the market today, so be sure to call a pro at the appropriate time. He or she can help you determine your needs and find a solution that works best in your budget.

The Basics

You have several basic options when considering a water heater for your home. You can go traditional or you can go tankless. Traditional water heaters may be electric, gas-fired, or solar-powered, while tankless water heaters are generally powered by either natural gas or electric.

Traditional water heaters store hot water in large tanks, ready for use the moment you need that warm shower to start your morning. The major issue with a traditional system is standby heat loss. That is, traditional systems “leak” heat (and waste energy) while the heater is simply storing water that is not being used 24 hours a day. On the other hand, traditional water heaters are tried-and-true; they are capable of delivering large amounts of hot water at a moment’s notice during times of peak demand. Traditional water heaters often perform better and hold up longer than tankless water heaters in homes that have hard water and no water softener in place.

We generally recommend against most electric-powered tankless systems, as they simply consume too much electricity during operation. Instead, explore gas-powered tankless systems. A gas-fired tankless water heater is much more efficient than a conventional water heater in that it heats only the water that is being used at that time. It does not maintain the temperature in an entire tank of water as does the conventional type. However, it is recommended by most manufacturers of the tankless type water heaters that a water softener be in place to condition water before entering the heater. This helps to extend the life of the tankless heater. Additionally, the major issue with tankless systems is the limited water supply rate. During any periods of peak demand (think multiple family members taking hot showers while staying at your house for the holidays), a tankless system may not be able to deliver enough hot water for the home.

Quick Pros & Cons:

PRO for Traditional: Generally very reliable, stable systems – capable of delivering sufficient hot water even during peak demand.

CON for Traditional: Less energy-efficient due to standby heat loss and the need to heat an entire tank even when not in use.

PRO for Tankless: More energy-efficient! (But be sure to steer clear of most electric tankless systems, except under special circumstances. Generally, stick with gas-powered!)

CON for Tankless: May not deliver sufficient hot water during times of peak demand. Additionally, may require a softener when a traditional unit would not.

A final note: In this post, we’ve address “standard” traditional and tankless systems. Any water heater aficionados who might be reading this post will be quick to point out that we have not addressed other types of systems, like heat pump-electric water heater systems. These systems have pro’s and con’s of their own – but we only have so much space in this article! If you’re interested in a more detailed discussion around your specific needs and budget, be sure to call a pro.

This article is provided as a reference guide only. Information presented here is of a general nature that may not be applicable in all situations. Tips, articles, and accompanying information do not represent an official recommendation of the Tuckey Companies in any particular circumstance.

