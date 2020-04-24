You are the owner of this article.
Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board expands curbside delivery to more stores
Shelves of merchandise at the Pennsylvania Wine and Liquor store in Seven Fields, Pa, are seen through the window Monday, April 20, 2020. Pennsylvania liquor stores began offering curbside pick up Monday as the statewide shutdown continues. This is one of the stores the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced it would open over the weekend for curbside service, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is expanding its curbside pickup program to 389 more Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in the state, including six additional locations in Cumberland County.

The PLCB said in a news release that the new stores will begin service Monday.

In its first four days offering curbside pickup at stores this week, the PLCB said its preliminary data showed 38,145 orders were placed totaling $3.64 million. 

“Beginning Monday, we’ll have 565 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores across Pennsylvania accepting orders by phone for curbside pickup,” said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden. “We acknowledge that Pennsylvanians are frustrated with busy signals and want broader access to wine and spirits, so after learning from our experiences this past week, we’ve made improvements to process orders faster, expand the hours we take orders by phone, and be more flexible in scheduling pickups, even the same day, if pickup appointments are available.”

The PLCB said it is not considering reopening stores to the public at this time.

The expanded list of stores offering curbside service is available online.

The PLCB said most stores will support curbside service Monday through Saturday, taking a limited number of orders on a first-call, first-served basis beginning at 9 a.m. each day and scheduling pickup appointments between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. those days. Some stores will operate on more limited days and hours.

Curbside pickup orders will be limited to up to six bottles per order, and credit cards are the only accepted form of payment, the PLCB news release says. Orders will also be limited to one order per caller, per store, per day, and all curbside pickup sales are final.

“We’re making strides in expanding service to Fine Wine & Good Spirits customers, and we hope that adding hundreds more locations for curbside pickup will help us get through this surge of demand for wine and spirits,” said Holden.

Cumberland County locations

Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations in Cumberland County that will offer curbside pickup as of Monday, April 27:

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2101

Carlisle Marketplace

281 South Spring Garden Street

Carlisle, PA 17013

(717) 249-8159

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2102

West Shore Plaza Shopping Center

1200 Market Street

Lemoyne, PA 17043

(717) 731-7143

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits #2103

Shippen Towne Centre

109 South Conestoga Drive

Shippensburg, PA 17257

(717) 530-0252

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits #2105

Mechanicsburg Plaza

5301 Simpson Ferry Road

Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

(717) 506-8070

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2106

6560 Carlisle Pike

Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

(717) 691-0350

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits #2107

3760 Market Street

Camp Hill, PA 17011

(717) 731-7142

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits #2108

Summerdale Plaza Shopping Center

443 North Enola Road

Enola, PA 17025

(717) 728-2564

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits #2110

Stonehedge Square Shopping Center

950 Walnut Bottom Road

Carlisle, PA 17013

(717) 243-1611

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits #2111

East Penn Center

736 Wertzville Road

Enola, PA 17025

(717) 728-2579

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2115

Capital City Mall

3725 Capital City Mall Drive

Camp Hill, PA 17011

(717) 730-2011

