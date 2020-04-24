Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board expands curbside delivery to more stores

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is expanding its curbside pickup program to 389 more Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in the state, including six additional locations in Cumberland County.

The PLCB said in a news release that the new stores will begin service Monday.

In its first four days offering curbside pickup at stores this week, the PLCB said its preliminary data showed 38,145 orders were placed totaling $3.64 million.

“Beginning Monday, we’ll have 565 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores across Pennsylvania accepting orders by phone for curbside pickup,” said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden. “We acknowledge that Pennsylvanians are frustrated with busy signals and want broader access to wine and spirits, so after learning from our experiences this past week, we’ve made improvements to process orders faster, expand the hours we take orders by phone, and be more flexible in scheduling pickups, even the same day, if pickup appointments are available.”

The PLCB said it is not considering reopening stores to the public at this time.

The expanded list of stores offering curbside service is available online.