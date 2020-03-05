New clubhouse opens at Carlisle Barracks Golf Club

The new clubhouse at Carlisle Barracks Golf Club opened in December, according to Stellar, a firm providing construction management, design-build and general contracting services for a range of commercial and public sector markets.

Stellar said in early March that it completed the construction of a new clubhouse at the golf club in Middlesex Township.

The new 9,766-square-foot, single-story clubhouse features a rustic interior design that includes decorative wood beams, locally-sourced natural materials, chandelier light fixtures, energy-efficient LED lighting and HVAC geothermal systems.

The $5.6 million project included a pro shop, golf club storage area and locker room, kitchen, dining area, administrative offices, putting green and additional parking.

Stellar said it demolished the previous clubhouse and constructed the new facility on the same site. The golf course remained open throughout construction, with a temporary pro shop servicing the course.

Construction on the clubhouse began in spring 2019 and it became operational in December.

Funding for the design and construction was paid for with U.S. Army non-appropriated funds (NAF) provided by soldiers, military families and authorizes users of the Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) facilities.

