Midstate economy faces critical moment of uncertainty in coronavirus financial rout

“We don’t know how long this runs,” he said. “The longer this runs, the less it’s going to be like flipping a light switch to turn those parts of the economy back on.”

Midstate businesses and workers have the same concerns, particularly for the self-employed who effectively function as both.

Cristina Boyle, a massage therapist in Hampden Township, closed her practice on March 16 as soon as Gov. Tom Wolf issued his initial guidance for business closures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

“Luckily I had some money put aside in savings for bills in April,” Boyle said. “But beyond that, there’s nothing.”

Sole proprietors like Boyle are in a tough position. Not only does she need to provide for herself and her daughter’s personal needs, she also has to maintain fixed business expenses.

Boyle estimated that rent, utilities and supplies for her massage studio come to about $2,000 of overhead business expenses per month. Most of that cost will remain, while the $6,000 in monthly revenue she averages has gone away.

“I did talk to my landlord, and he said he would work with me,” Boyle said. “I think everyone is kind of questioning where that next paycheck is coming from.”