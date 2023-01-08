Local businesses at Farm Show hopeful about 2023

HARRISBURG – Despite rising fuel prices, difficulty getting enough employees and the supply chain problems, two business owners from Cumberland and Perry counties are cautiously optimistic that 2023 will be a good year for them.

Many area businesses faced challenges in 2022, yet some made a go of it anyway, including two who were selling their wares and goods at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show, which runs through Jan. 14.

Pottery & Country 4 You of New Cumberland “had a great 2022,” said Gene and Ann Acri, the husband-and-wife team who run the business from their home. The Acris have been selling their pottery and dip mixes at the Farm Show for about 35 years.

“We sell at fairs and shows,” Gene Acri said from their booth in the Pennsylvania Marketplace, a sampling and sales area at the far end of the Farm Show Complex Main Exhibition Hall. “We sold out of our hand-crafted pottery with dip chillers at most of the shows. I pour the pots and Ann paints them.”

The couple also sells dip mixes. Savory with cheesy bacon is the top seller, veggie with zesty spinach leads sales, and fruit with apple caramel is the most popular. They said they get a lot of repeat customers.

“We think 2023 will be a good year, too,” Ann Acri said. “We just put it in God’s hands and don’t’ stress about it.”

The booth of Torchbearer Sauces of Mechanicsburg is right behind the Acris in the Pennsylvania Marketplace. Torchbearer, who has sold sauces at the Farm Show for many years, makes and sells barbecue sauces, salsas and hot sauces with colorful names and whimsical labels.

This year’s selection includes Psycho Curry, Son of Zombie Wing Sauce, Garlic Reaper, Headless Horseradish, Plum Reaper and Ultimate Annihilation to name a few.

Using the motto “accidentally healthy, intentionally delicious,” the company was founded by three men in their 20s with a knack for creating tasty condiments, fiery hot sauces and tasty recipes.

A Perry County man who has been selling equipment at the Farm Show for 71 years called 2022 a decent year for business and said that he hopes 2023 will be, too.

“We had a good year in 2022,” said Clair E. McMillen, secretary treasurer of McMillen Brothers Inc. of Loysville. “A lot of fellows seemed to have money to spend in the last few weeks of December.”

McMillen Brothers, whose booth is in the back of the Giant Exposition Hall, sells horse feeders, cattle feeders, bale wagons, carts and a variety of other cattle feeding equipment, and much more. He said that his company sells a lot to dairy farmers.

“We’re selling a lot of Ritchie waterers,” he said, referring to automatic watering devices that provide fresh clean water to cattle. “We’re also busy selling mineral feeders,” or devices that provide essential minerals to cattle while continuously spraying them for flies.

McMillen, 88, has been selling at the Farm Show since he was 16.

The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau of Camp Hill has also had a booth at the Farm Show for decades.

This statewide organization represents farm families engaged in all types of agriculture, works to preserve the state’s agricultural heritage and ensure that family farms can continue to produce local food, to help their communities grow and to promote responsible stewardship of the land and natural resources.