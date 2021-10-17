Local Business Briefs

Weis Markets introduces grocery delivery

Weis Markets and DoorDash are partnering to offer on-demand grocery delivery from more than 170 Weis stores across seven states, including Pennsylvania.

DoorDash will offer more than 47,000 items from Weis Markets, including fresh meat and seafood, produce, dairy, snacks and other staples. Consumers can shop for products on the DoorDash marketplace app and website, with average delivery in an hour.

Weis Markets is available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on restaurants and stores. DashPash members can get these benefits on all eligible Weis orders of $25 or more.

Delivery will be available for customers within a certain range of Weis stores that have delivery available.

Pennsylvania American Water awards grants

Pennsylvania American Water announced Oct. 6 that it has awarded $50,000 in grants to 100 fire and rescue organizations across the state through its annual Firefighting Support Grant Program.

The company awarded $500 each to fire departments across its service territory. Local fire departments include Camp Hill Fire Company, New Cumberland Fire Department, New Cumberland River Rescue, Shiremanstown Fire Department, Silver Spring Community Fire Company and West Shore Bureau of Fire.

Since launching the program in 2009, the company has donated more than $780,000 to help fire departments and emergency services organizations.

Planet Fitness reopens Hampden location

Planet Fitness announced that it reopened its club at 4850 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township on Oct. 11 after revamping the facility.

The 24,150-square-foot facility is equipped with state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-minute Express Circuits, new flat screen televisions, freshly painted white ceilings, a new TRX bay, an updated front desk area and new locker rooms with the addition of day lockers.

The location is the first Planet Fitness club in the country to pilot the new PF Black Card design, which gives members access to its Black Card Spa.

CCA begins EMT program

The Commonwealth Charter Academy, in alignment with the CCAWork initiative, in October kicked off its partnership with HACC by offering an emergency medical technician (EMT) program to students.

Upon successful completion of the HACC EMT program, CCA students will be eligible to complete their EMT certification exams.

The CCAWorks initiative was designed to create career pathways for K-12 students to explore a variety of job sectors, such as medicine, agriculture, technology and cybersecurity.

The Sentinel

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0