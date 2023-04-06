Physical therapy providers join forces

Cardin & Miller Physical Therapy PC on March 30 announced its partnership with ACCESS Physical Therapy & Wellness to form ACCESS PT PA LLC.

Cardin & Miller operates three locations in Carlisle and Mechanicsburg, and it will continue to operate in all three of its current locations. Owners Brian Cardin and Steve Miller also partnered with Shoe Fly Shoes in 2019 as owners of Appalachian Running Company to form Appalachian Shoe Fly LLC.

The new physical therapy partnership allows Cardin & Miller to operate as a member team with more than 50 locations across the region. Cardin will take the role of regional director for Pennsylvania and North Carolina, while Miller will focus his time as the director of orthotics and DME products.

UPMC announces financial commitment to HU

UPMC on April 3 announced its support of Harrisburg University's new health sciences tower and program development with a 10-year financial commitment. The UPMC Health Sciences Tower at Harrisburg University will open in fall 2023.

The 12-story tower will house classrooms, skills lab, science labs and simulation spaces for multiple health care programs, including nursing, pharmaceutical sciences, exercise sciences and other allied health programs. The building will also include classrooms and training space for advanced manufacturing and interactive media programs, auditoriums and student life and tutoring areas.

The tower will also include expanded classroom and lab space for the UPMC Shadyside School of Nursing at UPMC Harrisburg, which was launched in August 2022 and is a 16-month accelerated diploma program for registered nurses.

Weis launches ice cream brand

Weis Markets announced the launch of its Weis By Nature ice cream, which features 11 flavors without GMOs or artificial flavors, preservatives, colors or ingredients.

Ice cream flavors include chocolate, coffee, cookies 'n cream, fudge twirl, mint chocolate chip, mocha caramel swirl, peanut butter cup, peanut butter ripple, salty caramel ripple, vanilla bean and chocolate, and vanilla bean.

The new ice cream retails for $3.99.

The Sentinel