Pizzeria offers holiday pizza
Nikoli's Pizza and Catering off Gettysburg Road in Lower Allen Township is offering a special holiday pizza, the Christmas Pie.
The pizza, which will be offered year-round, is made with a white base of ricotta cheese and topped with red and green toppings (tomatoes and broccoli). The pizzeria said sales have increased as video views of the pizza have topped more than 10,000 views.
The local mom-and-pop restaurant also celebrates other holidays with the heart-shaped pizza on Valentine's Day and green pizzas on St. Patrick's Day.
For more information, visit www.nikolispizza.com or check them out on Facebook.