Giant Co. announces leadership team appointments

The Giant Co. on Wednesday announced several appointments to its leadership team this week.

Manuel Haro, who joined the company in 2012 and currently serves as divisional vice president of Greater Philadelphia, has been promoted to vice president of finance and strategy. With nearly 20 years of retail and consumer packaged goods experience, Haro will oversee finance, real estate, and strategy and will report to company president Nicholas Bertram.

Joanna Crishock has been promoted to vice president of marketing and commercial planning. Crishock, who most recently served as director of strategy and chief of staff to Bertram, joined the company in 2010 and has more than 18 years of experience in customer-centric roles. She will lead all elements of the brand experience including strategy, circular, design, loyalty, and social media, and e-commerce strategy and commercial planning. Crishock will report to John Ruane, who has been named senior vice president of commercial to include his expanded responsibilities of marketing and commercial planning.

Daren Russ, who has more than 18 years of experience including his most recent role as director of e-commerce operations, has been promoted to vice president of omnichannel operations. In this role, Russ will lead customer support, e-commerce operations, pharmacy operations, and store support. Russ, who joined the company in 2016, will report to Glennis Harris, senior vice president, customer experience.

Tim Santoro, a 25-year veteran of the company, has been promoted to divisional vice president of Greater Philadelphia, succeeding Haro. Most recently, Santoro served as regional director for 19 Giant stores in Lancaster and York counties. Santoro will oversee the day-to-day retail operations of more than 90 Giant stores. He will report to Harris.

April Mock, director of communications and corporate social responsibility, has added the role of chief of staff to the president. Mock, who joined the company in 2015, oversees external and internal communications as well as the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts, and will continue to report to Jennifer Heinzen Krueger, vice president of team experience, in addition to supporting Bertram.