HARRISBURG – Cumberland County businesses bring some pretty unique products to the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Farm Show visitors can find pottery and paintings, hot sauces and horse-hauling trailers and even insurance, all from Cumberland County. Probably Cumberland County’s most popular contribution to the Farm Show is butter – 1,000 pounds of it donated by the Land O’Lakes plant of South Middleton Township.
This year’s whimsical butter sculpture includes three beloved sports mascots - Philadelphia Flyers’ Gritty, the Philadelphia Eagles’ Swoop and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Steely McBeam, plus a tailgating table of dairy products.
Like the butter sculpture, the Pennsylvania Marketplace is located in the Farm Show Complex Main Exhibition Hall. Here, visitors can find barbecue sauces, salsas and a variety of hot sauces with interesting names, all made by Torchbearer Sauces LLC of Mechanicsburg.
“This year, we’re introducing some new sauces to the Farm Show,” a Torchbearer spokesman said. “These include Headless Horseradish, Son of Zombie, Garlic Reaper, Raptor and Reaper Evil.”
Dip mixes, dip chillers, molds, hand-crafted pottery and more will be for sale at Pottery & Country 4 You of New Cumberland.
The Main Exhibition Hall also houses an expanded “Artisans Alley,” said Heidi Svonavec, Farm Show Complex assistant executive director.
Gerald Putt, a wildlife and nature artist from Boiling Springs, will offer paintings and framed prints of animals and nature scenes.
“I do just about anything that deals with the outdoors,” the outdoor enthusiast and talented artist once said, “fur, feathers and fins.”
Putt has won numerous awards over the years for his art, including the 2019-20 Maryland Duck Stamp Contest and the 2018 Pennsylvania Duck Stamp award.
In the Giant Exposition Hall, Farm Show visitors can go to Best Choice Trailers Inc., of Carlisle, to see trailers for hauling everything from horses to cattle, farm equipment and construction equipment.
“We’ve been exhibiting at the Farm Show for seven or eight years,” said Greg Barrick, company spokesman. “We get a lot of returning customers.”
Visitors in the Giant Exposition Hall who want to shop for insurance can visit Kingsley Blasco Insurance Inc., of Newville, an agency that serves residents of Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia. The agency specializes in agribusiness insurance, crop and farm insurance and trucking insurance.
The Farm Show includes numerous agriculture groups, including the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau of Camp Hill and the Pennsylvania State Grange of Lemoyne.
A Perry County business has been coming to the Farm Show for decades. McMillen Brothers Inc., of Loysville, will be in the Giant Exposition Hall with carts, feeding equipment, silo unloaders and more.
“I’ve been coming to the Farm Show since I was 16,” said Clair E. McMillen of the company. “Now, I’m 84. We have a lot of equipment that farmers can’t get in other places.”