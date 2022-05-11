Carlisle farm to host grand opening of new 'dairy bar' with family activities and free milk samples

Stover Farm on Saturday will host a grand opening celebration for its Destiny Dairy Bar retail milk operation, complete with family activities and free samples.

The farm, operated by the Brickner family and located at 60 Horners Road in Middlesex Township, will host the grand opening with a short program at 11 a.m. and family activities from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Activities include butter making, train rides, corn hole, cow patty bingo, free milk samples, farm tours, petting zoo, selfie stations and food - including pork barbecue and chicken corn soup - available for purchase.

The grand opening celebrates the start of the farm's Destiny Dairy Bar, which will operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with hours changing seasonally. The dairy bar will sell the farm's locally produced whole cream milk.

The farm on its website, destinydairybar.com, says it will offer A2 creamline flavored milk - which is supposed to help prevent digestion issues associated with dairy products. "Creamline" also means that the milk has not been separated, with cream rising to the top, and the farm pasteurizes the milk at the "lowest levels proven to be safe and effective," according to its website.

The farm will offer a rotation of three to four flavors of milk weekly, with flavors to include white, chocolate, cookies and cream, coffee, salted caramel, orange cream, raspberry, peach, chocolate mint, root bear and Milky Way. The farm accepts customer orders of pints, quarts and half gallons, and customers will receive a free pint of milk with each purchase while supplies last on Saturday.

“We take great pride in the milk produced by our cows and are excited to share these fresh-from-our-farm dairy treats with our neighbors and visitors to Carlisle,” said Destiny Dairy Bar Owner and PA Dairy Farmer Amy Brickner.

The farm said in a news release that ice cream and other products are in development.

