Carlisle area mom starts second-hand sporting goods, clothing business

She had to do all this while caring for her four children, all younger than 7.

"It was a lot ... but I knew that I was meant to do this," Witman said.

Those who know Witman probably aren't surprised. She's an advocate for fitness and working out, and she encourages other mothers she knows to take the time to be fit; even if that means forming a small mom's group during children's practices and leading them through some exercises.

Some of that spirit is readily seen in the showcase of goods and clothing she sells. While the idea for Carlisle Athletic Company started out because of her son's baseball practice, she also sells fitness equipment, including treadmills and weights, as well as fitness apparel for adults and children alike.

"I think that's important," she said. "I hear from people, 'I didn't want to go [work out] because I don't have any fitness attire. I don't want people to judge me.' I know how expensive it is. I wanted to make it affordable to people."

While affordability is a major goal, Witman currently focuses her purchases and sales on brand-name only sporting and fitness goods and clothing. She feels that's what many children are looking for when it comes to shoes, cleats and clothes, and she wants to provide those items at a lower cost.