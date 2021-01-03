Businesses, travel industry brace for slow January with absence of Farm Show

“Hotels have historically depended on about 50% of their revenue from corporate and group travel,” he said. “Corporate business will not return to pre-pandemic levels for the foreseeable future. Expect it to decline by 10% even when back to normal.”

He predicted that group travel will return slowly due to consumer concern about attending meetings and gatherings of large numbers of people and about “capricious executive orders necessitating the canceling of events, often on short order.” He said that Pennsylvania, within driving distance of major population centers, will receive a quicker return of leisure because consumers will be reluctant to fly throughout much of 2021.

However, Longstreet said he expects to see the closing of 50% of Pennsylvania restaurants, mostly independents. “Unlike in the past, empty restaurant spaces will not be re-occupied very quickly or at all because banks will be less likely to provide loans for restaurants in states like Pennsylvania with the threat of more government shutdowns and capricious mandates forcing them into bankruptcy.”

He said boarded-up spaces will be particularly prevalent in downtown areas, where restaurants are typically the lifeblood of revitalization. “We can expect increased urban blight, crime and mass exodus, like we are seeing in New York City,” he said.