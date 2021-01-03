Businesses, travel industry brace for slow January with absence of Farm Show

HARRISBURG — If ever area motels and hotels needed guests, it’s now.
After a year in which occupancy rates and revenues have fallen drastically due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the region’s hospitality industry is hurting.
Although January tends to be slow for hotels in many parts of the country, it’s a busy time for Midstate hotels, thanks to the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Not this year when the Farm Show will be virtual. The more than half million visitors who generally pack into the 24-acre structure for the eight-day show won’t be coming to the complex or to central Pennsylvania.
That means no Farm Show business for area hotels, restaurants, gas stations and stores.
“It’s been a rough year for the lodging industry,” said Michelle Hornick-Crowley, president of the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce. “Some of the hotels had a zero to 10% occupancy. The lodging industry has had an unusually high burden.”
She said that normally, the winter months after the holidays are slow for the hospitality industry. “The Pennsylvania Farm Show each year brings visitors to our hotels, restaurants and gas stations. We will miss that this year.”
John Longstreet, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association, said the pandemic has had a devastating effect on the lodging and restaurant industries.
“Hotels have historically depended on about 50% of their revenue from corporate and group travel,” he said. “Corporate business will not return to pre-pandemic levels for the foreseeable future. Expect it to decline by 10% even when back to normal.”
He predicted that group travel will return slowly due to consumer concern about attending meetings and gatherings of large numbers of people and about “capricious executive orders necessitating the canceling of events, often on short order.” He said that Pennsylvania, within driving distance of major population centers, will receive a quicker return of leisure because consumers will be reluctant to fly throughout much of 2021.
However, Longstreet said he expects to see the closing of 50% of Pennsylvania restaurants, mostly independents. “Unlike in the past, empty restaurant spaces will not be re-occupied very quickly or at all because banks will be less likely to provide loans for restaurants in states like Pennsylvania with the threat of more government shutdowns and capricious mandates forcing them into bankruptcy.”
He said boarded-up spaces will be particularly prevalent in downtown areas, where restaurants are typically the lifeblood of revitalization. “We can expect increased urban blight, crime and mass exodus, like we are seeing in New York City,” he said.
On the positive side, Longstreet expects surviving restaurants to experience a quick resurgence of business due to pent-up demand.
“Fewer restaurants will mean higher per unit sales, longer waits for tables and filled reservation books," he said. “Because so many jobs will have been eliminated, the labor shortage that has plagued the industry will no longer be such a big problem."