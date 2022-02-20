Business Briefs

Foundation, college partner on program

Central Penn College announced that it has partnered with UPMC and UPMC Pinnacle Foundation to bring more skilled surgical technicians to the region. Students who complete the new surgical technician diploma program at the college and are hired by UPMC will received financial assistance up to full reimbursement of all diploma tuition costs.

The program will start on April 4 as the college's Summerdale campus. The 18-month, 42-credit program will prepare students to work as surgical technicians in an operating room setting at hospitals and surgical centers.

Students who work at UPMC for three years following graduation will have the full tuition costs reimbursed. Students must complete at least two years of the work requirement at UPMC's facilities in the region. For more information or to apply, visit www.centralpenn.edu/UPMC.

Synergy HomeCare of Mid-Penn recognized

Synergy HomeCare of Mid-Penn in Carlisle was recently recognized by Home Care Pulse as one of the top caregiving companies in the country.

Synergy HomeCare of Mid-Penn received three awards from the organization: the Best of Home Care Leader in Experience, Provider of Choice and Employer of Choice.

The local franchise is owned by Michelle Lisk who credits their success to her staff and an authentic desire to help people and make their lives fuller. She has owned and operated the Carlisle franchise for more than 10 years, and her company has been recognized by Home Care Pulse every year since they've become eligible for the award.

Surgical associates join UPMC

Central Pennsylvania Surgical Associates Ltd. recently joined UPMC under the name UPMC Central Pennsylvania Surgical Associates. The practice has been providing surgical interventions in the greater Harrisburg area since 1996.

The group performs general, colorectal and bariatric surgery, including laparoscopic and robotic procedures. One of the doctors, Dr. Luciano DiMarco, the founder of the group, began the bariatric surgery program at UPMC Community Osteopathic in 2000.

The current location will remain at 875 South Arlington Ave., Harrisburg. To schedule an appointment, call 717-652-1107.

The Sentinel

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0